Gayle King Turns Down Wendy Williams’ Request For Tell-All Interview About Divorce

Wendy Williams is out here shopping a tell-all interview about her divorce, son’s recent arrest and her battle with addiction. But veteran journalist Gayle King wants no parts of it.

Williams reportedly thought King was the perfect media personality to spill the tea to, but the CBS anchor considers Wendy’s personal drama “a little too trashy for morning TV.”

In other words… Williams has been snubbed over a tell-all interview by King, DailyMail.com is exclusively revealing.

Williams has been hitting up the major TV networks, including Oprah’s OWN, ABC and NBC, for a prime-time slot to tell her salacious story, the report states. King is the first big name to turn her down.

King was previously praised for her explosive interview with embattled singer R. Kelly in March. Williams was hoping to make similar headlines with her emotional story.

The daytime diva is divorcing her cheating husband and former manager Kevin Hunter and wants to capitalize on her marital woes. Insiders claim her demand for an hour-long prime time slot has been a major turn off for big name hosts.

One network source told DailyMail.com: “Her people want either a morning show or an hour long prime-time special, they want Wendy to sit down with a big name anchor and Gayle King was at the top of the list. But she turned it down, it’s not clear exactly why but there’s a lot of talk that Gayle thought sitting down with Wendy, dredging over her car crash personal life, might be a little too trashy for morning television.”

The source added: “GMA anchor Robin Roberts over at ABC seems the most keen, she reached out to Wendy in March when she announced she was staying in a sober house. But nothing has been locked down yet, Wendy is keen to explore all her options, who knows which way it will go.”

