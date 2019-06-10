Willie Moore Jr Show
HomeWillie Moore Jr ShowWillie Moore Jr. Show Trending

Man Wearing “My God vs My Enemies” Hoodie Robs Bank

Leave a comment
Columbus Police Car

Source: Nia Noelle / Nia Noelle

Police in Brooklyn are now searching for a man that robbed a TD Bank over the weekend. According to the Daily News, the young man was wearing a hoodie that read, “My God vs My Enemies” while demanding money.

Reports state that the man passed a note to the teller that said, “Don’t make this hard. I just want $300. I just want to get out of here.”

The suspect ran out of the bank after receiving an unknown amount of money.

Police have released a surveillance photo and is asking for the help of the public to identify him.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

 

Man Wearing “My God vs My Enemies” Hoodie Robs Bank was originally published on getuperica.com

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close