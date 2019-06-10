CLOSE
Man Convicted In Killing After Being ID’d Through Snapchat

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man has been convicted of murder in a drug-related robbery killing in Las Vegas after initially being identified as a suspect because a friend of the victim thought to check and preserve a Snapchat message.

Jurors on Thursday convicted 25-year-old Montrell Russum of murder, robbery and conspiracy in the 2018 killing of 25-year-old Martell Williams.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Williams was found dead by a friend, Brandon Boisclar, who said he immediately wondered with whom Williams had last been in contact.

Bosclair said he saved a Snapchat message on Williams’ phone, and detectives then used the message to identify Russum.

Snapchat messages typically can be seen for only a brief period of time.

Detectives also used cell tower records to identify two other suspects. They await trial.

