Health Benefits Of Drinking Spring Water [VIDEO]

Spring water tastes better, it’s not flat or boiled and it’s free of toxins. It is the most natural form because the source is a natural underground spring that comes above ground.

Purified water is safe, but it comes from tap water before being filtered. The late Dick Gregory talks about the importance of spring water and why mineral water isn’t good either. “Don’t drink mineral water because it’s radioactive.”

According to Alexa Springs, purified water is taken through a process called reversed osmosis. “Reverse osmosis only the purest water molecules are collected while impurities are filtered out and discarded.”

Victoria Said It

