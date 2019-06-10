Russ Parr Show Trending
Erica Dixon Shares First Photos Of Her Twins

Young Thug Celebrates 25th Birthday And PUMA AW16 Campaign Release In Atlanta

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Erica Dixon is sharing the first photos of her baby girls. As previously reported the reality star welcomed twins in May and has remained mum on who the girls’ father is.

Now she’s revealing their names and absolutely adorable faces.

“This will probably be the only pic of them I post but here are my tiny tots fresh out the womb. I’ve been so busy with them and juggling everyday life that I realized I haven’t taken any new pics of them,” Erica captioned a pic of the girls. She also revealed that she named them Embrii and Eryss.

 

Erica is now a mom of three. Her oldest daughter, Emani, recently went to prom.https://twitter.com/MadameNoire/status/1128049781153026053

See more of Erica’s twins Embrii and Eryss below!

Source: Bossip.com

 

Erica Dixon Shares First Photos Of Her Twins was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

