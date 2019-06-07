Entertainment
This 4-Year-Old Was Not Feeling A Passengers Bare Feet On Flight [VIDEO]

Traveling by plane

Source: Flavia Morlachetti / Getty

There are certain unspoken rules when traveling–the person with the window seat controls the shade, the middle person gets the both armrest, and don’t put your feet on the person’s armrest in front of you. Well this one passenger violated the foot rule and this 4-year-old was not having it.

After a trip to Walt Disney World, 4-year-old Rodney Small and his father were on a flight heading back to Texas when Rodney noticed something interesting. The passenger behind him had taken off their shoes and rested their feet on his arm rest.

Rodney was not feeling it and had something to say. Check out his hilarious response:

Well Rodney, kudos to you for standing up for yourself on that flight!

This 4-Year-Old Was Not Feeling A Passengers Bare Feet On Flight [VIDEO] was originally published on kissdetroit.com

airplane , children , Flight , Funny kid

