FU DL: Flint Still Doesn’t Have Clean Water

Sometimes D.L. can upset people with the things that he says. In this case he really upset someone becuase of one very important thing that he didn’t say. In the beginning D.L. was a powerful voice and advocate for Flint, Michigan. He demanded that they people of Flint get clean water. But now, a listener feels like he has forgotten about them and moved on. Newsflash D.L. Flint still needs clean water!

