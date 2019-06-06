18-Year-Old Kidnapped Woman, Raped Her In Woods

An 18-year-old man is accused of grabbing a woman who was walking to a Georgia bus stop and sexually assaulting her in a nearby wooded area.

According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, the woman managed to fight her way free and called police as she ran away Wednesday morning, according to authorities. Anthony Bernard Thomas was taken into custody within an hour of the alleged assault, and Clayton County police detectives said he later confessed to the allegations.

The woman was walking to a bus stop when police said she was dragged into a wooded area, robbed and raped. After she broke free, police said the woman ran down the street screaming for help.

She gave a description of her alleged attacker to investigators before she was taken to an area hospital for evaluation. Clayton County officers and sheriff’s deputies set up a perimeter in the area and arrested Thomas.

Thomas is facing charges of rape, robbery, kidnapping, and giving a false name to arresting officers. He is being held in the Clayton County Jail, and his bond is scheduled to be determined Thursday.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE