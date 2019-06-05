Roland Martin: ‘When They See Us’ ‘Is Still A Reality For African Americans’

Ava DuVernay’s Docu-series “When They See Us” tells the heartbreaking story of the Central Park Five. Roland Martin acknowledges that it’s difficult to watch but says “everyone should watch it,” because “it is still a reality for African Americans.”

Martin wants to see former mayor of New York Mike Bloomberg, prosecutors Elizabeth Lederer and Linda Fairstein, held accountable for their actions. “They must pay the price for their sins,” he says.

Donald Trump took out a full page add calling for the boys to receive the death penalty and has never come out and apologized, so he too must be held accountable.

“I want every single one of them the go to hell and tell Satan Hello we did your job,” says Martin.

The men have received a $41 million settlement but Martin declares,”the money is not enough.”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: