CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

Lee Daniels: ‘Jussie Smollet Will Not Be Returning To Empire’

Leave a comment

Jussie Smollett, we can now say with certainty, will not be back on “Empire” when it returns for it’s 6th and final season, so sayeth series co-creator Lee Daniels:

“Jussie Smollet will NOT be returning to Empire,” Daniels tweeted on Tuesday.

Daniels’ comment came as a response to a Variety report saying that  “Empire’s” writing staff was working on ideas for the upcoming season with the expectation that Smollett would appear in the back half of the 18-episode season.

Here’s more from Variety via Page Six:

This is the first public acknowledgment that Smollett will not return for the final season of the Fox drama series. He was written out of the final episodes of the show’s fifth season following severe backlash stemming from accusations the actor and musician faked a hate crime against himself earlier this year in Chicago.

The same production sources also note tensions were ratcheted up on set between the show’s primarily black cast members, who still believe Smollett is innocent, and the mostly white below-the-line crew, many of whom believe Smollett is guilty.

Fox Entertainment and 20th Century Fox Television declined to comment.

Multiple “Empire” cast members penned a letter back in April that was sent to multiple Fox executives and series executive producers. “Together, as a united front, we stand with Jussie Smollett and ask that our co-star, brother and friend be brought back for our sixth season of ‘Empire,’” the letter read. It was signed by “Empire” stars Taraji P. Henson, Terrence Howard, Bryshere Y. Gray, Trai Byers, Gabourey Sidibe, and Nicole Ari Parker.

Our Favorite ‘Empire’ Memes
13 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Empire , Jussie Smollett , Lee Daniels

4 thoughts on “Lee Daniels: ‘Jussie Smollet Will Not Be Returning To Empire’

  2. L on said:

    Jussie has NO ONE to blame but himself.

    We may never know WHAT if anything really happened to him on the streets of Chicago.
    I wanted to give Jussie the benefit of doubt, now I don’t care either way.

    Bye, boy!!

    Reply
  4. Ted Gravely on said:

    Business decision or submitting to the white master writing the check? One and the same. Immaterial really. This is what it sounds like when a flake speaks about another flake. White cast members believe in his guilt v black cast members believe is in his presumed innocence. That’s all you need to know. White hollyweird is racist.

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close