| 06.05.19
Tracy Morgan bought a brand new Bugatti and got into a finder binder as soon as he drove it off of the lot. Tom knows that Dominique is a Tracy Morgan expert, so he calls her to get the details on yesterday’s accident. Dom says Tracy was so upset that he asked somebody to “call the mayor,” because something had to be done. He got in an ambulance and told them that all of his old injuries hurt again. Despite his drama, he’s actually fine and not injured. Dom tells him to “watch out for the haters,” and keep “shining.”

Dominique , TJMS , Tracy Morgan

