LeBron James Has A Candle Fetish

LeBron James has a love for aromatic candles, which he uses to help set the mood for game day, New York Post reports.

“I have to light a candle in my room on every road trip while I’m in my room. It has a lot to do with the energy of the universe. I’m very high on that — I actually get that from my wife,” the Lakers superstar revealed in an interview with GQ.

“But I also just love the smell of candles. You know, hotel rooms can have a stagnant smell. I think a candle gives it a fresher smell. I can bring some home with me, it makes me very comfortable. So the energy, the essence, behind a candle, and also the smell quality of just keeping me as comfortable away as I am when I’m home,” James continued.

LeBron James' candle obsession is out of control https://t.co/qfp5PUaKVs pic.twitter.com/XU55WwT3Gg — New York Post (@nypost) May 29, 2019

In case you’re wondering what brands spark his senses, James is fond of Diptyque’s Baies candle, as the scent boasts “a tangy coolness of freshly picked blackcurrant berries.” But if the aroma is unavailable, he has a back up plan.

“If I run out of candles, I’ll actually walk down to the gift shop at the hotel and see if they have good ones. Any time I’m staying at the Four Seasons — I don’t know the brand that they work with, but they have great selections of candles, and I will pick from them,” he explained.

In addition to candles, James also has a sneaker fetish.

“I’ve got one bag that’s just dedicated to my shoes, because my shoes take up so much space,” James said, adding his toiletries, iPad and game film also made the cut.

PHOTO: AP

Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!