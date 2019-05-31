Faith Walking With Marvin Sapp: Having Breakthroughs & Miracles In Your Life [VIDEO]

Marvin Sapp shares a special message from Ephesians 3:20 for the “Faith Walking” today. He spoke about how he believes you need a certain synergy between yourself and God for things to happen.

No matter what, Sapp wants us to realize that God is going to do everything to make things happen, we just need to be cooperative.

Breakthroughs and miracles will happen in our life and in order for things to turn out the way we want then we must trust and believe in God.

Once you do that, Sapp said, “The rest of your days will be the best days.” Watch the full “Faith Walking” up top!

