Target To Recall 90,000 USB Charging Cables Due To Fire & Burn Risk

Popular retail chain Target is recalling 90,000 USB charging cables due to shock as well as fire hazards.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (USCPSC) says that the metal around the heyday 3-foot lightning USB charging cable cord can “become electrically charged if it contest the USB wall charger plug prongs while charging.”

So far, Target has received 14 reports of the cables either smoking, sparking or igniting. Two consumers reported finger burns.

The USB charging cables in question from Target are purple, green and blue with the word “heyday” printed on the cable’s connector. The model number is 080 08 8261 and it is printed on the side of the product’s packaging. Target sold the cables nationwide and online at Target.com from June 2018 to January 2019 for a retail price of $15.

If you have the cable, please return it to Target immediately for a full refund.

