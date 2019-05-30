Howard Stern Regrets Roasting Wendy Williams Over ‘Gone Hollywood’ Comment

Two months after Howard Stern popped off on Wendy Williams after she accused him of losing his edge and going “Hollywood,” the King of All Media says he regrets his reaction to her comments, New York Daily News reports.

Howard’s war of words began in March after he learned Williams said he’s “gone Hollywood” while mentioning his new book, “Howard Stern Comes Again.”

“Howard is so Hollywood right now,” Williams said during the March 13 episode of her daytime talk show. “And Howard, I love you, but since you’ve gone Hollywood, everything you say is so predictable. Every story is going to be about, ‘Oh, I love this one, and then we went on their yacht.’ He’s a Hollywood insider, which sucks.”

Stern fired back in a profane rant during his SiriusXM broadcast in which the also took jabs at Wendy’s appearance, medical hiatus from her talk show and her marriage scandal.

“What the f— is wrong with her? Broad doesn’t have an original thought in her head, busy being Howard Stern,” he said. “…Worry about your husband, not me. F— off. I’m sick of her and her bullshit show.”

“She makes RuPaul look like Margot Robbie,” Stern added.

“Jealous b—h. You’ll never be me. You can pretend to be me, but you’ll never be me. You don’t have my wit, and you don’t have my talent. That’s it. That’s the end of the story.”

In a cover story for The Hollywood Reporter, Stern says he regrets his rude and nasty comments.

“That was me at my worst,” he said. “I thought she was saying that I was a piece of shit and I sucked. But as [I hear it] now, I don’t see it as an offense at all. If ‘Hollywood’ means that I’ve evolved in some way and the show has changed, then yeah, she hit the nail on the head.”

On Monday’s episode of “The Wendy Williams Show,” Wendy said she was “heartbroken” by Howard’s rant.

“By the way, Howard, I read the article with you on the cover and I saw that you mentioned me and that you apologized,” she said. “Howard, you know what, if you never apologized to me ever in your life, you would still be one of the most influential people in shaping my career. You and Oprah, that’s it.”

Williams continued: “The idea that you apologized — he went on the air and ripped me a new one for no damn reason, because I knew I was right — then in this article, it was a thick article, he goes on to say that he loves me and that I might’ve seen something in him that maybe he didn’t see, or something like that. And, [he says] that he’s kind of embarrassed for ripping me on the air, so he’s pulled that from the archives. You’ll never hear that on repeat…I love him! And, my heart was so broken when he was fighting with me because I wasn’t fighting with him!”

