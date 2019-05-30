CLOSE
Family Receives $6.75 Million Settlement For Terrill Thomas, Who Died In Milwaukee Jail

Milwaukee County has paid nearly $7 million to the family of Terrill Thomas, who died of dehydration in his cell in 2016. This has been declared the largest jail death settlement in the history of the state of Wisconsin.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the settlement was initially proposed in January and that the payments of close to $5 million from the county and an additional $1.7 million from Armor Correctional Health Services, have been made.

  1. L on said:

    That POS Clark needs to held accountable also.
    I hope the parents of inmates who DIED under his watch GO AFTER his azz next!!!!!!!!

