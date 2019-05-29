Russ Parr Morning Show
HomeRuss Parr Morning ShowRuss Parr Show Trending

Lil’ Mo Updates Fans On Her Emotional State After Breakup With Karl Dargan

Leave a comment
Casanova Meet & Greet

Source: Brian Stukes / Getty

Despite trying their hand at Marriage Boot Camp, Lil Mo has called it quits with her husband Karl Dargan. Between the countless cheating rumors and reports he ran up a stranger’s debit card, Mo has seemingly had enough.

Days after posting a photo while on a date with another man, the Superwoman singer took to social media to give fans an update on her emotional state. Mo posted a photo with the text, “I am happy, hurting and healing at the same time,” to describe how she’s dealing with the breakup. “Don’t ask me how I’m doing it because I don’t know, but I’m doing it and I’m so proud of myself.”

Mo has been doing her best to live her best life on the ‘gram and bragging about her single status.

We can’t blame sis after all Karl’s put her through in public and private. We’re hoping she’s surrounded by friends and family who love her.

Karl has yet to address he and Mo’s declined marriage.

 

Lil’ Mo Updates Fans On Her Emotional State After Breakup With Karl Dargan was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Fav Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (02/02-02/08)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close