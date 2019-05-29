Huggy Lowdown: What Was Ben Carson Known For Before He Lost It?

Huggy announces some good news for the folks in Washington, D.C., but no Zion Williamson is not headed to the Wizards…but it’s better! Lonnie Bunch is the first Black person to be the secretary of the 19 Smithsonian museums. Huggy has one request, he’d like Mr. Bunch to “get Ben Carson out of the black museum.” Because whatever he was known for before he lost his mind is in the distant past. Now he’s banned from the cookout forever.

