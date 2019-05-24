Joe Torry Breaks Down The St. Louis Vs. Kansas City Rivalry

As we all know, there’s a beef between St. Louis and Kansas City….but do you know why? Lucky for us comedian Joe Torry took a minute to break down the history of the beef. He says, “it all started back in the Jheri curl days.” It was a constant battle of who had the best curls, and who’s curls were dripping the most curl juice. From there it evolved into who had the best BBQ. Obviously, he says St. Louis was always and will always be the better city. He’d never say anything different, even though the Jheri curl is no longer a thing because, “St. Louis got the best sauce.”

This weekend he’s not in his beloved St. Louis, he’s in Dallas performing at the Arlington Improv.

