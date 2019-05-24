Former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown Describes Kamala Harris’ Presidential Campaign As ‘Hit And Miss’

Former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown has penned a new column for the San Francisco Chronicle in which he describes Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign as “hit and miss.”

In the column he also referred to previous comments she made in New Hampshire when asked her thoughts on sharing the Democratic ticket with former Vice President Joe Biden. Brown was impressed with her response of “As vice president, he’s proven that he knows how to do the job.”

“Rather than leave it at that,” Brown wrote, “her campaign people fumed about the subject even coming up. Some even hinted that reporters wouldn’t be asking if Harris were a white man. “Campaign spokesman Ian Sams told Politico, “She’s running for president, period, and she intends to win.” Talk about overreaction. Let’s review: Biden is at 39 percent in the polls. Harris is at 7 percent. Yes, it’s early, but the idea of a Biden-Harris ticket — with Biden on top — is hardly off-limits. Harris needs to get back to who she is, remember where she is, and tell the support staff to chill out.

We cannot abandon our democracy for the sake of appeasing a president who is completely focused on his interests. pic.twitter.com/xwGnK4emFY — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) May 23, 2019

Brown, who dated Harris, also addressed his history with the congresswoman in a column earlier this year, in which he noted:

“I have also helped the careers of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Gov. Gavin Newsom, Sen. Dianne Feinstein and a host of other politicians,” he wrote. “The difference is that Harris is the only one who, after I helped her, sent word that I would be indicted if I ‘so much as jaywalked’ while she was D.A. That’s politics for ya.”

Meanwhile, Harris’ presidential campaign kickoff rally in Oakland earlier this year required more than 200 city police officers who worked overtime to ensure her safety and the safety of the public. That doesn’t come cheap.

Harris was reportedly sent an invoice by the city for more than $187,000, and according to the SF Chronicle, the campaign has already “repaid $5,000 to the Oakland Fire Department and $8,000 to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.”

The report goes on to note that Harris’ campaign has so far paid $65,000 on the city police tab and has until next month settle the more than $122,000 remaining.

Such bills are common as the city does not assist political candidates for free.

