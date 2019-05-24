Country Music Fans Outraged Over Lil Nas X’s Jean Collection With Wranglers

Wrangler is aiming to profit off the success of rapper Lil Nas X, so the popular jeans label has teamed with the budding artist for a capsule collection, and the move has sparked outrage among racist country music fans.

Wrangler Jeans are an iconic fashion staple for country music fans – and some have vowed to boycott the brand after it announced a new partnership with the Atlanta-born musician.

The capsule collection was inspired by the rapper’s No. 1 hit “Old Town Road,” in which he raps “Cowboy hat from Gucci / Wrangler on my booty.”

But as noted by Page Six, one outraged customer wrote on Instagram “This is how you lose customers.”

Another said, “Went from cowboys to rappers.”

Peep more reactions from the rabid racists below.

I went all Wrangler when Levi went anti gun because wrangler was the true Cowboy brand… but of course they can’t stay true to their consumers and try to appease totally different audience that had to google what wrangler was,” wrote one furious social media user.

Twitter user @thomasoftheyear said, “If you have any sense, you’ll stop production and burn what’s left…I don’t buy anything made by Levi’s after their gun control stance. I’ll stop buying Wranglers just as quick for this nonsense.”

Many have noted that the loudest critics are “white people” and “rednecks.”

“You ppl are talking as if wrangler only make clothes for the ones who live that ‘cowboy’ lifestyle, grow tf up! there’s money to be made out here,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Thankyou for branching out with something different with your Wrangler Jeans line,” another person said on Twitter. “White folks don’t know the company that that owns Wrangler, owns alot of other clothing lines that black folks wear. P.S, black folks wear wranglers.”

“WRANGLER JUST PARTNERED WITH LIL NAS X AND THE RACIST ARE MAD,” tweeted user @tylerujazy, wrote. “GO BUY UP ALL THE WRANGLER LIL NAS X COLLAB JEANS YOU CAN PEOPLE SUPPORT DIVERSITY.”

Lil Nas X spent $30 on the beat for ‘Old Town Road.’ Here’s how he went from college dropout to global phenomenon 🤠 pic.twitter.com/lcNQZ9INvX — Money (@MONEY) May 23, 2019

The rap star’s new Wranglers are adorned with the lyrics “Wrangler on my booty” from “Old Town Road” and are currently available on the company’s website.

Amid the controversy, Wrangler offered a statement online saying: “Since 1947, we’ve offered jeans for a variety of wearers and occasions. Our western heritage and offering quality product for all wearers will always be the very heart of the brand.”

