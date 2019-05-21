CLOSE
News
HomeNewsTop News

Police Checked Kidnapping Suspect’s Room Hours Before Arrest

Leave a comment

                         (The Fort Worth Police Department via AP)

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Authorities say police visited the motel room of a Texas man suspected of kidnapping an 8-year-old girl but didn’t see the child, who was eventually found safe about two hours later.

Michael Webb is charged with aggravated kidnapping after authorities say he snatched the girl as she walked with her mother Saturday night in Fort Worth. The child was found early Sunday at the motel in nearby Forest Hill.

The Star-Telegram reports Forest Hill officers questioned the man after a motel clerk called police, but they left when they didn’t see the child.

Officers returned at about 2 a.m. Sunday after receiving another tip and found the girl inside the room. Forest Hill Police Chief Dan Dennis says the department is looking into the officers’ handling of the earlier call.

Celebrating Celebrities From Texas
18 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

kidnapping , Michael Webb , Texas

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

&pubUrl=[PAGE_URL_ENCODED]&x=[WIDTH]&y=[HEIGHT]&vp_content=plembeddf3ixunshlvk&vp_template=3854" ]

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close