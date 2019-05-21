CLOSE
Magic Johnson Tells All About Why He Quit The Lakers, Including Who Backstabbed Him [VIDEO]

Magic Johnson definitely has more to say about his time with the Los Angeles Lakers as President of Basketball Operations and his stunning, out of nowhere, resignation.

Back on April 25 that he shocked that Lakers fans and the NBA with his announcement at what’s being infamously referred to as the “I’m not gonna be here” press conference. Shortly afterwards, he tweeted these words: “The truth will always come to light.”

Well, today we’re finding out just exactly what he meant. Johnson appeared on ESPN’s “First Take” and wasted no time coming with the goods. First,  he pointed the finger at GM Rob Pelinka, who he said was the source of his “betrayal” within the Lakers organization. Johnson claimed Pelinka said – behind Johnson’s back – that he wasn’t working hard enough and wasn’t in the franchise’s office enough.

 

 

Through it all, dude’s sense of humor is still working ’cause he also joked he had been “fined enough” for tampering:

 

Here’s what Magic had to say about LeBron being upset that he didn’t call him to tell him he was leaving:

 

Even though Magic eloquently stated his position, some people feel he revealed too much about the inner dysfunction of the Lakers organization:

Others compared the situation to a Game of Thrones like epic:

Do you think Magic did the right thing by leaving the Lakers the way he did?

PHOTO: AP

