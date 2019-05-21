5 Vitamins Black Women Should Take

Just like one diet doesn’t fit all, one supplement regimen doesn’t either. Vitamins should be based on lifestyle, age, gender, health goals, stress levels, sleep patterns, dietary restrictions, medical conditions and the medications you are taking, to name a few. Personalized vitamins reduce the risk of nutrient deficiencies while preventing a buildup of excess vitamins in your body. For instance, if you’re already getting plenty of calcium in your diet, it can be harmful to take calcium supplements long term.

For all populations, nutrients and nutrient levels shift throughout life’s stages. For instance, if you’re in your childbearing years, it is important to get enough omega-3 fatty acids, specifically DHA, since it is a building block of the brain. In addition, folic acid (vitamin B9) is crucial to support healthy neural tube development in the growing fetus.

Vitamin D deficiency is very common among people of color, primarily since pigmentation reduces vitamin D production in the skin. Vitamin D helps to protect against chronic conditions such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and some cancers, all of which are more prevalent in Black people.

Magnesium is an important mineral that African-American women often don’t get enough of in a standard diet, where low magnesium levels are often associated with high blood pressure.

Omega-3s, Blood Sugar Support (benfotiamine), CoQ10, and Garlic are some other nutritional supplements that can help support heart health, especially given that African-Americans can experience an increased incidence of heart disease and type 2 diabetes.

Hair, Skin, & Nails is a must for Black women who need to support hair growth and maintain moisture in the skin.

If you’re not sure what you should be taking, Persona Nutrition creates a robust nutritional assessment to curate a customized pack of vitamins and nutrients for each individual, organizing supplements by time of day to take personalization one-step further. Certain nutrients should be taken at various times of the day to optimize health results. For instance, you don’t want to take an energy-promoting nutrient right before bedtime. Persona vitamin packs are clearly marked by time of day to make daily nutrition is truly personalized.

