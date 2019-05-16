Quincy Jones Pens Loving Tribute To ‘My Wife Of 14 Years’ Peggy Lipton

Music legend Quincy Jones has penned an emotional tribute to his former wife Peggy Lipton following her death on May 11 at age 72 from colon cancer. Her daughters Rashida and Kidada previously issued a statement to The Los Angeles Times, saying: “She made her journey peacefully with her daughters by their side. We feel so lucky every moment we spent with her.”

“There is absolutely no combination of words that can express the sadness I feel after losing my beloved Peggy Lipton… My wife of 14 years,” Jones wrote in a statement on Twitter. “We shared many, many beautiful memories, and most importantly, we shared two incredible daughters… Pie (Kidada) and Doonkie (Rashida).”

Jones and the “Mod Squad”/”Twin Peaks” actress divorced in 1990.

He went on to say, “Regardless of the paths that our lives took us on, I can say with the utmost certainty, that love is eternal. Thank you all for the love you’ve shown me and my family.”

The musician then shared a note from his daughters, who, in lieu of flowers or gifts, are asking that donations be made to Seasons Hospice.

“Your donation will be in support of all their services including Camp Kangaroo, a bereavement camp for young children, and their Foundation, which helps grieving families in need by helping pay for groceries, funeral arrangements, bills, etc.”

In related news, Jones’ orchestral show in London has removed reference to Michael Jackson from the title.

The June 23rd concert at the O2 Arena was initially announced as “Quincy Jones Presents Off the Wall, Thriller, Bad,” Variety reports. The title change is clearly in response to the controversy surrounding the HBO documentary “Leaving Neverland,” which details Jackson’s alleged sexual abuse of young boys.

The setlist for “Quincy Jones Presents Soundtrack of the 80s: Iconic Sounds & Defining Albums” will still include a number of hits from the three Jackson albums, but will now also include songs by other artists such as Patti Austin and James Ingram, according to Rolling Stone.

