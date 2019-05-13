CLOSE
Michael Jackson’s Eldest Child Prince Is A College Graduate

(Photo by AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michael Jackson’s eldest child Prince is a college graduate.

Twenty-two-year-old Prince Jackson — whose real name is Michael Joseph Jackson Jr. — went through commencement ceremonies Saturday at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles.

Prince Jackson graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

The day was celebrated in social media posts from the graduate and relatives in his famous family.

T.J. Jackson, the cousin who served as Prince’s guardian after his father died, tweeted, “it’s been a long road but you did it. Keep learning, keep growing and keep giving back!”

Prince Jackson was 12 when his father died nearly 10 years ago.

Michael Jackson has two other children, 21-year-old Paris and 17-year-old Prince Michael Jackson, known by the nickname Blanket.

One thought on "Michael Jackson's Eldest Child Prince Is A College Graduate

  1. jose on said:

    he not match with jackson. so cute…
