Little Known Black History Fact: Emmitt Smith

Emmitt Smith has achieved a number of milestones on the football field as a member of the Dallas Cowboys, and today, the Hall of Famer has reached another. Today is the Pensacola, Fla. native’s 50th birthday.

Despite a spectacular high school career as a player at Escambia High School in Pensacola, Smith was seen as undersized and slow by some scouts with many saying he wouldn’t fare well in a major college system. But The University of Florida granted Smith an athletic scholarship and he became a prominent part of its bruising offense for three years before declaring for the 1990 NFL Draft.

The Cowboys selected him in the first round, which led to one of the most fruitful unions in pro football. With Dallas, Smith was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, won three Super Bowl championships, earned eight Pro Bowl selections, and was named to the All-Pro First Team four times among other accolades.

Smith is also the NFL’s all-time leading rusher with 18, 335 yards, surpassing Chicago Bears legend, the late Walter “Sweetness” Payton. Smith also owns the record of most rushing touchdowns with 164.

Smith played 13 seasons with the Cowboys and two with the Arizona Cardinals before stepping away into other business endeavors and ventures.

