Common’s Book ‘Let Love Have The Last Word’ Has Been ‘Therapeutic’

We already knew Common was an extremely talented actor and artist, he recently added author to his resume and he’s just published his second book. The book, Let Love Have The Last Word is an extremely honest account of his journey.

Common decided to really open up in this book, “in hopes that other people can open up to whatever struggles they go through.” The whole point of the book is, “to be inspirational” he says.

In the book discusses things he had never opened up about, some of which he had even managed to completely forget about. While working on a movie the topic of molestation came up and he realized that he had been molested as a child. It was a memory that he “tucked” away deep in his memory “and pretended it never happened.” But, it was important for him to share his pain in the book to help others deal with their own.

You can purchase the book wherever books are sold, it is available everywhere now.

Hear the rest of his interview below:

