Pastor, Wife Fatally Shoot Alleged Burglar At Their Home And Then Went To Church

A Texas church pastor and his wife are making headlines after fatally shooting an alleged burglar they caught breaking into their west Houston home Saturday night.

Police said when the Rev. Jeff Powers, 52, and his wife, Julie Powers, 54, heard noises in the back of their home, both retrieved firearms and went to investigate. That’s when they allegedly saw a man forcing open their back door, ABC 13 reports.

“A preliminary investigation revealed the residents were asleep in their bed when they were awakened by a loud noise. While investigating the cause of the noise, they noticed their backyard gate was opened and saw a male (suspect) in their back yard,” police said in a statement released on Monday.

