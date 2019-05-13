CLOSE
News
HomeNewsNational News

Following Arrests, Walton Gets Another Chance With Dolphins

Leave a comment

(AP Photo)

MIAMI (AP) — Running back Mark Walton, arrested three times this offseason by police in Miami, has signed with his hometown Dolphins.

Walton tried out this week, when coach Brian Flores said he was aware of the legal issues.

“I think people deserve a second chance,” Flores said Saturday. “I don’t want to judge people based on one incident, two incidents.”

Walton was drafted in the fourth round a year ago by the Cincinnati Bengals and played mostly on special teams in 2018. They released him in April shortly after he was arrested on charges of reckless driving, marijuana possession and carrying a concealed weapon.

Walton also was arrested in February on a battery charge after police say he got into an argument about a parking situation. He was charged with marijuana possession in January.

Highest Paid NFL Players
10 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

arrest , Mark Walton , Miami Dolphins , NFL Offseason

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close