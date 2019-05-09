Top Of The Morning: Here’s Where Wendy Williams’ Husband Went Wrong

By now we all know that Wendy Williams and her husband Kevin Hunter are going through a divorce. But Sherri and Ms. Pat breakdown exactly where Hunter went wrong. Apparently, he messed up when he picked a young woman to be his side chick. They say that young girls talk too much and tell everything, if he had gotten a grown woman he’d still be married. According to them if your side chick doesn’t wear a panty liner when she leaves the house, she’s too young.

