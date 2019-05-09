Top Of The Morning: Here’s Where Wendy Williams’ Husband Went Wrong

If You Missed It
| 05.09.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

By now we all know that Wendy Williams and her husband Kevin Hunter are going through a divorce. But Sherri and Ms. Pat breakdown exactly where Hunter went wrong. Apparently, he messed up when he picked a young woman to be his side chick. They say that young girls talk too much and tell everything, if he had gotten a grown woman he’d still be married. According to them if your side chick doesn’t wear a panty liner when she leaves the house, she’s too young.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

divorce , Kevin Hunter , Wendy Willams

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Fav Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (02/02-02/08)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close