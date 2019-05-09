Dennis Rodman Allegedly Caught Stealing From A Yoga Studio On Surveillance Video [Watch]

Dennis Rodman has been accused of helping a criminal crew steal items from an upscale yoga studio on Tuesday.

The owners of VIBES Hot Yoga in Newport Beach, California, say the former NBA star served as a distraction while his accomplices jacked over $500 in clothing, TMZ Sports reports.

Surveillance video from inside the store captured the bazaar heist, which shows Rodman with 3 companions — 2 women and 1 man. One of the women puts clothing in her purse while a man drops and shatters a $2,500 crystal before taking it out of the shop on a dolly, the report states.

Scroll up and watch the scene play out via the clip above.

The owner says Dennis began distracting employees while one of the women began stuffing clothing into her purse. At one point, she hides behind Rodman to conceal the act.

via TMZ:

Rodman’s male companion grabs a large $2,500 crystal art piece from the front desk and tries to place it on a steel dolly, insisting he wants to buy it.

But, the guy drops the crystal — which shatters all over the floor — and while the staff is distracted, the women in the green-sleeves grabs another clothing item and again stuffs it into her purse.

Eventually, the entire crew leaves the store with the shattered crystal piece on the dolly. The owner tells us everyone in the group refused to pay. Dennis actually blamed the staff for the broken crystal.

The owner says Dennis and his band of thieves made off with hundreds of dollars worth of stolen items, and a police report was filed about the incident.

Employees working that day claim Rodman and his crew reeked of alcohol.

Rodman is reportedly still on probation from a Jan. 2018 drunk driving incident — so, it’ll be interesting to see how his latest shenanigans will affect that case.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE