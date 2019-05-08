CLOSE
News
HomeNewsNational News

Walmart Raises Minimum Age To Buy Tobacco To 21

Leave a comment

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart said Wednesday that it will raise the minimum age for tobacco products and e-cigarettes to 21 in an effort to combat tobacco sales to minors.

The world’s largest retailer says the new rules will take effect in July, and will also include its Sam’s Club warehouse stores.

Previously, its minimum purchase age was 18, aside from a number of states where the law required a minimum purchase age of 21.

Last month, drugstore operator Walgreens also said it would increase the minimum age for tobacco sales to 21.

The Internet Reacts To Video Of Malia Obama Smoking Weed
6 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

tobacco , Walmart

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close