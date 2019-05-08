CLOSE
News
HomeNewsTop News

Cubs Investigating Fan’s ‘Offensive’ Hand Gesture

Leave a comment

(AP Photo)

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs say they are investigating a fan using what appeared to be an offensive hand gesture associated with racism behind a black television reporter who was on the air.

The reporter was Doug Glanville, a former major league outfielder who played three seasons for the Cubs.

Cubs President of Business Operations Crane Kenney said in a statement early Wednesday that the incident occurred during Tuesday night’s game between the Miami Marlins and Chicago at Wrigley Field. He says a person made the gesture while Glanville was working for NBC Sports Chicago.

Kenney says: “Such ignorant and repulsive behavior is not tolerated at Wrigley Field. We are reviewing the incident thoroughly because no one should be subjected to this type of offensive behavior.”

The statement went on to say that “any individual behaving in this manner will not only be removed from the ballpark, but will be permanently banned from Wrigley Field.”

Celebrities From Chicago
17 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Chicago , offensive hand gesture , Racism , The Chicago Cubs , Wrigley Field

One thought on “Cubs Investigating Fan’s ‘Offensive’ Hand Gesture

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

&pubUrl=[PAGE_URL_ENCODED]&x=[WIDTH]&y=[HEIGHT]&vp_content=plembeddf3ixunshlvk&vp_template=3854" ]

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close