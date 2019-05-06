WATCH: A New Clip From ‘The Bobby DeBarge Story’

The Bobby DeBarge Story is heading to TV One. It tells the story of the eldest member of the DeBarge clan who was the lead singer in the 70’s group Switch. TV One has released a new clip from the movie.

Check out the tense scene below showing Motown’s Berry Gordy (played by Outkast’s Big Boi) messing with the DeBarge family’s minds in a meeting right before he welcomes them to the famed label.

Debuting during Black Music Month, the film’s stars include Roshon Fegan (Shake It Up, Greenleaf) in the lead role as Bobby DeBarge, Tyra Ferrell (Boyz In The Hood, White Men Can’t Jump) as Etterlene DeBarge, Blue Kimble (Media) as Tommy DeBarge and Adrian Marcel as James DeBarge.

Big Boi (Outkast) portrays legendary music mogul Berry Gordy, while Lloyd appears as Switch member Gregory Williams.

In his first role as a leading man, Fegan brilliantly transforms into the falsetto master and takes audiences inside the tumultuous life of the former lead singer of the late 70’s R&B/Funk Band Switch.

“The most dynamic and powerful acting role I’ve ever portrayed,” shared Fegan. “It was an honor to tell this musical legend’s life story.”

Despite his success in music, Bobby DeBarge, the eldest sibling of the world-famous pop group DeBarge struggled with fame and fortune and found his life in peril. The film explores the highs and lows of the singer’s life in the limelight, including his rise to stardom, coping with memories of his dysfunctional childhood, romantic relationships, struggles with substance abuse, incarceration and failing health.

“It was truly amazing watching the characters unfold in front of my eyes and the incredible acting that was bestowed upon this project,” said the film’s director Russ Parr. “I think a lot of people are going to be surprised by the performances that they see.

Although this is a tragic story, I believe it’s told with dignity and respect to the legacy of Bobby DeBarge.” Parr is also a writer and producer known for the award-winning “The Undershepherd,” “Hear No Evil” and “35 and Ticking.”

Watch the clip here:

