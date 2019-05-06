Russ Parr Morning Show
UPDATE: Meghan Markle Gives Birth to Prince Harry’s First Child

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Newzealand House

Source: Lia Toby/WENN.com / WENN

UPDATE: 5/6/19 9:45 AM EST:

It’s a boy!

Prince Harry announced Meghan has given birth to the couple’s first child, a boy. He’s the 7th in line to the British throne.

ORIGINAL:

We’re getting closer to meeting the newest royal baby!

Meghan Markle has gone into labor.

Few details of the couple’s birth plans have been release to public. Last month, Kensington Palace said that the birth would be revealed only once Harry and Meghan had the opportunity to celebrate privately.

Unlike Harry’s brother Prince William, they didn’t share where the baby would be born.

Harry married the Duchess of Sussex last year in a chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle, about 20 miles west of central London.

This is a developing story.

Source: NBC News

UPDATE: Meghan Markle Gives Birth to Prince Harry’s First Child was originally published on 92q.com

