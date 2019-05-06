Shawn Sounds Needs Your Vote To Make It To The Top 8 On NBC’s ‘The Voice’

| 05.06.19
Shawn Sounds turned heads, raised eyebrows, and turned all four judges chairs when he first sang on NBC’s The Voice.

He’s made it all the way to the top 13 and sang all of Sybil’s favorite songs in the process. Before The Voice he was a middle school teacher in Houston, Texas and has been teaching for 13 years. He says his students are some of his biggest fans.

To make it to the top 8 he needs all of us to vote for him! “Tonight is the night,” he says! He’ll be performing Luther Vandross’ A House Is Not A Home. Make sure you tune in at 8 pm ET tonight on NBC!

One thought on “Shawn Sounds Needs Your Vote To Make It To The Top 8 On NBC’s ‘The Voice’

  1. jose on said:

    wow…
    Reply

