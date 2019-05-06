Eve Talks Feeling ‘Shameful’ Over Her Struggle To Conceive [Watch]

”The Talk” host and rapper Eve opened up about her struggles to conceive with her husband Max Cooper during a recent episode of the daytime talker, and the emotional toll its taken.

“Obviously, I’ve talked about my struggle with getting pregnant and I didn’t talk about it for a long time because I felt shameful,” Eve reveals to her co-hosts. “As a woman you just think things happen naturally and I felt like I was damaged. I felt like I was broken. I felt like, oh maybe I wasn’t good enough… it’s a very sad hurtful thing, but the more I hung onto it the worse I actually felt about it about myself… since I’ve shared, people have been so sweet to me. Even in the audience people have actually come to me and hugged me and said you deserve it and it’s going to happen for you. So, thank you to the audience here.”

Prior to meeting Max, Eve was in a toxic relationship that almost destroyed her, Essence reported.

“I was engaged to someone else who I forgot to ask for the core things,” she admits. “We had a dope life, but he was a terrible person. He was really poisonous to me as a person, but I didn’t ask for the love and respect. I think it’s all about being internal too. Just do the work on yourself, and everything else. ”

The Grammy-winning rapper previously shared with CNBC Make It her “advice to women in any male-dominated industry would be to just hold strong to your convictions” and to “continue to believe in yourself.”

For women who want to support other women, Eve says it’s important to “find your crew.”

“You can’t do it on your own,” she adds. “Don’t give up.”

Meanwhile, CBS has renewed its entire daytime lineup for the 2019-20 season, including “The Talk,” and long-running soaps “The Bold and the Beautiful” and “The Young and the Restless” and game shows “The Price Is Right” and “Let’s Make a Deal.”

