Gayle King Doubles Her Salary At CBS

Gayle King said she was shooting for George Stephanopoulos money and she got it! Well, not exactly the same about the Good Morning America host/anchor is making, but she more than doubled what she’s currently making.

At this point, King will be the featured host of CBS This Morning now that the network has made big changes to its morning and evening news shows.

Her new deal. according to Page Six, is a huge boost from her current $5 million a year. Her compensation is now in the $11-12 million range. The outlet also quoted one network insider saying King could be making even more, but didn’t give any specifics.

As we reported, King — who toyed with leaving the network — went into the negotiations for her new salary looking for “Stephanopoulos money,” a reference to George Stephanopoulos’ recent ABC deal worth between $15 million and $18 million.

King’s BFF Oprah Winfrey this week revealed she had told King to go for broke.

“I said, ‘Get what you want. Get exactly what you want, because now’s the time. And if you don’t get what you want, then make the next right move,’ ” the media mogul told The Hollywood Reporter — saying she had even pushed King’s attorney for her pal.

King will stay on “This Morning,” while her co-host Norah O’Donnell will leave the show and is poised to take over as anchor of “CBS Evening News,” pushing Jeff Glor out of the gig, as we first reported.

The Post has reported that King — riding high off her big interview with R. Kelly and her inclusion on the Time 100 Most Influential People list — allegedly demanded that O’Donnell be sent somewhere else.

All the remaining lineup changes are set to be announced on air Monday morning, a source confirmed to us.

O’Donnell, who was described as “toxic” by sources close to the show, said all rumors would be addressed on the Monday morning (5/6) show.

Gayle King was missing from CBS This Morning today. Norah O’Donnell deemed the reports of infighting (which you can read here https://t.co/DqPsDlLx3Q) “interesting” and promised an explanation on Monday. pic.twitter.com/2w7cTxbZnr — NewsBusters (@newsbusters) May 3, 2019

Joining King in the new morning lineup is CBS This Morning: Saturday co-anchor Anthony Mason and CBS News correspondent Tony Dokoupil. Dickerson will move to “60 Minutes” in a political role.

Meanwhile, CBS News announced last month that King will host the May 17 special Meghan and Harry Plus One. The special will celebrate the one-year anniversary of the royal marriage and the birth of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s first child, who will be the first British-American child to be in line for the throne.

