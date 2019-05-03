CLOSE
Toll Evader Named Stiff To Pay Up; Had $128K In Tolls, Fines

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The worst toll evader in Pennsylvania is being ordered to pay up.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Jarrett Stiff didn’t pay for trips on the Pennsylvania Turnpike 2,264 times from 2012 to 2017, more than anyone else in the state. The 36-year-old from suburban Philadelphia racked up nearly $128,000 in unpaid tolls and subsequent fines.

In a deal with prosecutors, he pleaded guilty in April to theft of services, was ordered to pay over $11,500 and was sentenced to five years’ probation.

No attorney to speak for him is listed in online court documents.

Stiff’s case and two others resolved in suburban Philadelphia this week are the latest examples of the Turnpike Commission’s aggressive new approach to toll evaders.

The commission began pursuing felony charges against toll scofflaws who owed $2,000 or more in an effort to recoup hefty losses from unpaid tolls.

