Report: Bushwick Bill Reveals He’s Battling Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer

Geto Boys In Concert - Austin, TX

Source: Gary Miller / Getty

Lord, we don’t need any more bad news.

Late Tuesday night, Bushwick Bill of the Geto Boys revealed to TMZ that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Bill was diagnosed back on February 8 and the 52-year-old “Mind Playing Tricks On Me” rapper was battling with the disease privately before wanting to publicly reveal his diagnosis. He’s undergoing chemotherapy treatments and the news of cancer came as a shock to him. He had been going to the doctor regularly to get a check on his pancreas where a mass was found. Doctors told him that it was benign, that it wasn’t spreading to other parts of his body.

“They said we see a mass on your pancreas and we can’t understand it. It’s not alcohol, it’s not sugar, it’snot diabetes,” Bill says. “Then they pulled me aside and said it’s stage four pancreatitis cancer. I’m like, ‘Stage four? I been getting tested and they said it was a mass with no purpose. The crazy part is pancreatic cancer is undetected until it’s in the fourth or fifth stage.”

Watch Bill’s revealing video via TMZ below. Prayers up!

Report: Bushwick Bill Reveals He’s Battling Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer was originally published on theboxhouston.com

