Pastor Of Anti-Gay Church In New York Accused Of Abusing Teens

A lengthy investigative piece published by the Huffington Post explores the allegations of sexual and physical abuse against the students from Atlah World Missionary Church, the infamous Harlem-based church run by Pastor James Manning, who is best known for his rabid homophobia.

He once appeared on “The Daily Show” where he claimed Starbucks puts “gay semen” in its lattes.

The anti-LGBTQ church runs two schools: Great Tomorrow’s USA Elementary/Middle and Atlah High School. Manning is the superintendent of both. Former students claim the pastor “psychologically abuses kids, teaches them to hate gays and convinces parents to abandon their children,” according to The Huffington Post exposé.

The church, which grants high school diplomas, has been classified as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

As noted by queerty.com, the church’s outdoor sign reads, “Jesus would stone homos” and “Obama Has Released The Homo Demons On The Black Man. Look Out Black Woman. A White Homo May Take Your Man.”

The Huffington Post interviewed “27 people connected to the church and school, including former students, employees, congregants and community members.”

According to the report:

One of the interviewees, a former student named Sharif Hassan, said that Manning locked him and others in the pitch-dark church basement for eights hours a day for three days during 2011. “His lungs filled with dirty air from the nearby boiler. Bugs and rodents crawled around him. Each passing minute felt heavy and lingering, and each hour felt like it dragged on for days,” The Huffington Post reports.

A message from Manning on the school’s website directs parents to “Stop the homosexual brainwashing of your children!”

Former students describe being required to watch YouTube videos during class that Manning had created …In a recent video, Manning claimed that Obama and actor Jussie Smollett were lovers.

Hassan revealed that some members have even given Manning total control over their bank accounts.

Students are required to fast on Wednesdays, and are “assigned physical tasks ranging from cleaning out the sewers in the church basement to shoveling Manning’s car out of snow.”

“At one point, according to four former congregants,” The Huffington Post reports, “Manning even asked church followers to defecate in a bag and leave it at gay-owned businesses.”

Manning was once recorded on audio touching and trying to seduce a teen. When later confronted about it, he claimed the audio was doctored. Students who took part in the recording were reportedly kicked out of the school and Manning instructed their parents to disown them, “effectively making these kids homeless high school dropouts,” writes queerty.com

Read the full report here.

