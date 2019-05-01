Russ Parr Morning Show
Nipsey Hussle’s Sister Files For Legal Guardianship Of His Daughter, Emani

Grammy Awards 2019 Arrivals

Source: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com / WENN

Nipsey Hussle‘s sister Samantha Smith has filed for legal guardianship of Hussle’s daughter, 7-year-old Emani according to TMZ.

The outlet is reporting that Sam believes that Emani’s biological mother is unable to care for the child. In Sam’s eyes, she’s assisted for the care of of Emani throughout her life and wants to “ensure the continued stability” for her and “ensure that she will be able to maintain her current and ongoing relationship” with her late father’s family.

A judge has yet to rule on the guardianship petition. Hussle was tragically murdered on March 31 in front of his Marathon Clothing store. He was laid to rest in a private ceremony on April 12th, one day after a public memorial service at Staples Center.

 

Close