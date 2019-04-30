CLOSE
Braxton Sisters’ Niece Dies At 24

TMZ reports the Braxton Sisters’ niece, 24-year-old Lauren Braxton has died in Maryland.

Lauren was the daughter of the sister’s brother, Michael Conrad Braxton Jr.. According to her father, she died Monday as a result of a heart condition.

TMZ reports that law enforcement received a 911 call around noon on Monday, and Lauren, who went by the nickname LoLo, was unresponsive when they arrived. She was pronounced dead by paramedics.

 

 

Michael is the only boy of the Braxton bunch. He and Toni are the older siblings to TraciTowandaTrina and Tamar. Like most of his sisters, Michael is also a singer and songwriter and he’s appeared on episodes of his sisters’ reality show “Braxton Family Values.”

Michael started singing with his sisters in church choirs when they were young.

