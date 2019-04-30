CLOSE
ATLANTA (AP) — A woman accused of starving her stepdaughter to death in a suburb north of Atlanta in 2013 has been convicted of the girl’s murder.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that 36-year-old Tiffany Moss was found guilty of all counts including murder, cruelty to children and trying to conceal the death of 10-year-old Emani Moss by burning her body.

Jurors who found Moss guilty will now decide if she should be put to death for the crimes.

Moss represented herself at trial and didn’t mount a defense. She did not make an opening statement, closing argument or call witnesses.

Authorities say Emani Moss weighed only 32 pounds (14 kilograms) when her body was found.

The girl’s father, Eman Moss, is serving life in prison without parole for his role in the crime.

2 thoughts on “Georgia Woman Found Guilty Of Starving Stepdaughter To Death

  2. African American Woman on said:

    As scary as it is to ponder, there are people who enter this world without a soul; cold, calculating and evil. How do you watch a 10 year old baby girl die of starvation and feel nothing? Every day, there’s another story of some depraved person hurting or killing a child. She should be starved and burned just like she did to this baby. I hope the men serving sentences with this baby’s “father”make every one of his days absolute torture

