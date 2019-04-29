Willie Moore Jr Show
Idris Elba Gets Married

The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Idris Elba is officially off the market. The Actor and DJ married his Fiancé Sabrina Dhowre in yesterday (April 26th). The wedding celebration took place over three days in Marrakech, Morocco. The two met while Elba was filming the movie The Mountain Between Us co-starring Kate Winslet. Elba popped the question in February 2018.

The Actor and DJ married his Fiancé Sabrina Dhowre in yesterday (April 26th). The wedding celebration took place over three days in Marrakech, Morocco. The two met while Elba was filming the movie The Mountain Between Us co-starring Kate Winslet. Elba popped the question in February 2018.

People Magazine reports the lavish ceremony included a “There was a huge festive party with camels and fire dancers and dancing,” and there will be an all-white party tonight “meant to mimic the atmosphere of a festival.”

She get it from her daddy! Not only is Idris Elba incredibly handsome and talented, he makes beautiful children. Here we were minding our business and stalking his Instagram page (don’t judge us) when we noticed he tagged his daughter in a recent photo. Immediately stunned by her beauty, we headed over to her page to peruse and discovered a gorgeous chocolate gal with an even bigger smile. 16-year-old Isan Elba was recently named the 2019 Golden Globes Ambassador by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). “I’ve always been a lover TV and movies and I dream to be in the industry one day,” Isan said during her acceptance speech. “I’m really honored to have this position and be able to talk about things that, issues that I care about such as mental health, expression among African Americans, and my peers in particular. There’s a perceived stigma and I’ve seen my friends struggle with it.” Isan, Idris and his fiance Sabrina Dhowre recently posed for a photo. [caption id="attachment_3018763" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: David M. Benett / Getty[/caption] Scroll though her pics below and follow her journey.

Congrats to the amazing couple!

Source | People Magazine

Idris Elba’s wife to be recently celebrated her impending nuptials with her closest friends. Sabrina Dhowre who we like to call his “succulent Somali Queen” had a picturesque getaway with her bridesmaids at Utah’s Amangiri resort. See the photos below!

Idris Elba Gets Married was originally published on kysdc.com

