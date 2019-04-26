Little Known Black History Fact: James ‘Jim’ Beckwourth

James “Jim” Beckwourth was a Black mountaineer, fur trader, and explorer credited with discovering the Beckwourth Pass in the Sierra Nevada mountain range. Beckwourth was one of the few African-American settlers who found success in the Old West, although some historians regard much of his life as a series of fables.

Beckwourth was born on April 26, 1798 or 1800, with some accounts saying he was born on April 6. Raised in Frederick County, Va. by a white slave-owning father and a slave mother, Beckwourth was acknowledged by his father, who arranged his training as a blacksmith. His father later freed him after traveling with the family to Missouri.

In the early 1820s, Beckwourth began working as a fur trader in the Rocky Mountains, navigating the rough terrain and became skilled in trade and outdoor life. At one point, he also made a living as a professional card player. Around this time, Beckwourth became aligned with the Crow Nation and began living amongst them. According to accounts, he took several wives, including Crow women and a Black woman, and had several children, though little is known about them.

In 1848, Beckwourth joined the Gold Rush as many other settlers had in seeking the riches California had to offer. He helped establish Indian trails and trading posts during this time. In 1850, he discovered the Beckwourth Pass, the lowest-rising pass in the mountains at just over 5,000 feet that connects Reno, Nev. and Portola, Calif.

Beckwourth told his life story to journalist T.D. Bonner, releasing the book “The Life and Adventures of James P. Beckwourth: Mountaineer, Scout, and Pioneer and Chief of the Crow Nation of Indians” in 1856. According to the Colorado Virtual Library, he is the only African-American mountain man to tell his story of his time in the West during the Gold Rush period.

It appears that some historians have been at odds about Beckwourth’s life as he gained a reputation of being a storyteller. However, what does seem to be the truth is that he was a skilled fighter, earning the nickname “Bloody Arm” and that he helped establish many of the pathways for settlers to move to California from the hazardous mountain paths to the east.

Jim Beckwourth died amongst the Crow Nation in October 1866. He was buried in the Native American tradition.

