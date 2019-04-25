CLOSE
Biden Hires Strategist Symone Sanders, Adds Diversity To Bid

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden has hired Symone Sanders, a prominent African American political strategist, as a senior adviser to his newly launched presidential campaign.

The move adds a younger, diverse voice to Biden’s cadre of top advisers, which has been dominated by older white men. It suggests Biden is seeking to broaden his appeal to a new generation of Democrats.

Sanders, 29, rose to prominence during the 2016 campaign as press secretary for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. She then became a high-profile political analyst on CNN and is likely to be a forceful Biden defender on television.

Sanders has been heavily recruited by 2020 contenders. She had a lengthy meeting with the former vice president a few weeks ago and he followed up with a job offer.

A Biden campaign official confirmed Sanders’ hire on condition of anonymity because it has not been formally announced.

