CLOSE
News
HomeNewsTop News

St. Louis Teacher Hired Hitman To Kill Student He’s Accused Of Molesting

Leave a comment

A St. Louis teacher has been accused of molesting a student in his classroom and then hiring a hitman to kill the boy and his family, KSDK reports.

Deonte Taylor, 36, and his accomplice and boyfriend Michael Johnson, 66, both pleaded not guilty to a multitude of charges during their court appearance on Wednesday.

KSDK reports that in 2015 while Taylor, who is HIV positive, was working at an elementary, he molested a 7-year-old student.

Charges were filed in 2018 when Taylor’s DNA matched samples found on the former student.

Months later while he was awaiting trial from behind bars, police say Taylor and Johnson attempted to hire a hitman to kill the boy, who is now 10-years-old, and his family.

Taylor faces felony sodomy charges. Both he and Johnson reportedly face conspiracy to commit murder and witness tampering charges.

Celebrity Real Life Teachers And Those Who Played Them On TV
16 photos
Deonte Taylor , Hitman , HIV Positive , sexual abuse , teacher

One thought on “St. Louis Teacher Hired Hitman To Kill Student He’s Accused Of Molesting

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

&pubUrl=[PAGE_URL_ENCODED]&x=[WIDTH]&y=[HEIGHT]&vp_content=plembeddf3ixunshlvk&vp_template=3854" ]

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close