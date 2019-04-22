Wendy Williams Reportedly Has No Prenup As Husband Demands Millions In Divorce Settlement

Wendy Williams has opened up about a few details concerning her personal life amid the divorce drama with her estranged husband, Kevin Hunter.

On her daytime talk show on Monday, Williams noted how she is looking forward to making some changes in her life and that includes exiting the sober house she has been living in.

Williams filed for divorce from her hubby of 22 years last week and now many are speculating about just how much of her multimillion-dollar fortune is at risk because she reportedly has no prenup in place, according to News One.

The outlet cites Celebrity Net Worth, which claims the daytime diva is worth $40 million.

“She reportedly has a salary that has paid $10 million a year for her show, which breaks down to about $55,000 per episode,” News One writes. Meanwhile, Hunter is listed as being worth $10 million. Without a prenup, Williams could lose millions in the divorce.

In New Jersey, where the couple once resided together, marital assets “are divided in such a manner determined to be fair — but not necessarily equal — by the courts,” according to Riker.com.

As we previously reported, Hunter is gearing up for what could be a fierce divorce showdown as sources claim he is demanding a $10 million payoff to walk away quietly from their marriage, RadarOnline reports.

“Kevin won’t go quietly. He’s seen Wendy at rock-bottom and knows all of her deepest, darkest, dirtiest secrets!” spilled an insider.

“He’s been telling pals if she starts to make this nasty, he will not hesitate to drag her through the mud. Kevin has so much on her, there will certainly be no Wendy Williams Show by the time he’s finished! He feels a few million for him to sign an NDA and start fresh is a bargain. It’s either that — or certain ruin for Wendy!”

Sources close to the couple tell The Blast that Williams’ decision to file for divorce came after Kevin confessed all of his transgressions.

Sharina Hudson, Hunter’s alleged mistress, reportedly gave birth to their child last month. He also allegedly bought her a home down the street from where he was living with his wife. As previously reported, Hunter allegedly needs Wendy’s income in order to support his side chick.

After announcing the divorce, Williams said in a statement, “Thank you to everyone for respecting the family’s privacy during this time. Kevin is supportive of Wendy and they are working through this process together.”

Williams also addressed her addiction, substance abuse and marital strife on her show Monday morning.

“I have to tell you, you know, I’ve been dealing with issues with addiction, alcoholism, and I have a whole new life that I planned for myself and my son,” she said. “Believe me you, when you lay in a room with no TV and four gray walls all day … this is my life in the sober house, it’s one of the best things, honestly, that could have ever happened to me.”

